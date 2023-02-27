The placement of tanks at the beginning of the game has been changed, now the tanks will spawn away from each other (at the beginning of the game, the field is divided into 4 equal parts and a tank will spawn in each). In multiplayer and single vs AI modes, you can shoot using the mouse. Changed the control of the rocket in single player mode for the third player. Fixed a bug in multiplayer mode when a pause window appears, previously it was possible to continue playing during a pause.