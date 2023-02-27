Update 0.10.11:

New Features:

5 new secondary weapons have been added to the game. These weapons offer new ways to take down enemies and provide players with additional options to customize their playstyle. Each weapon has unique stats and effects that can be explored and experimented with.

A re-roll system has been added, which allows players to re-roll their weapon options for a small cost. This feature can be useful when a player is unhappy with their current weapon options and wants to try something new.

Instructions on how to unlock weapons are now available. This provides players with a clear understanding of how to obtain new weapons and encourages them to explore the game's content.

A new pop-up box will appear when a weapon is unlocked, saying "NEW WEAPON UNLOCKED." This feature adds a sense of excitement and accomplishment when players unlock a new weapon.

Balancing Changes:

The cooldown system has been buffed based on player feedback. The cooldown was previously too punishing, especially when there were many enemies around. The heat resistance max has been increased by 30%, and the cooldown update now provides a 25% increase. This means that players now have more time to prevent overheating, and it feels less disruptive.

Several bug fixes and balancing changes have been made to improve gameplay. These changes have been made based on player feedback and aim to create a more enjoyable and engaging experience for players.

Thank you for your support! We hope you enjoy the update and continue to enjoy playing the game.

