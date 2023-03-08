Patchnotes 10649382

Added Latin American Spanish voice over

Added additional save points

Added a new music track for the final boss fight

Performance improvements while sliding

Improved visibility on bubble surf boards

Fixed the FOV for wide screen monitors

Fixed the creation of a BuildAgent folder on drive d:

Fixed the switch between full screen and windowed mode

Fixed that pressing "P" freezes the game

Better description for SpongeLock HolmesPants award

Fixed several smaller visual glitches

Major stability improvements

General bug fixes