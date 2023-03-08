 Skip to content

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake update for 8 March 2023

Patchnotes 10649382

Build 10649382

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Latin American Spanish voice over
Added additional save points
Added a new music track for the final boss fight
Performance improvements while sliding
Improved visibility on bubble surf boards
Fixed the FOV for wide screen monitors
Fixed the creation of a BuildAgent folder on drive d:
Fixed the switch between full screen and windowed mode
Fixed that pressing "P" freezes the game
Better description for SpongeLock HolmesPants award
Fixed several smaller visual glitches
Major stability improvements
General bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1282151
  • Loading history…
