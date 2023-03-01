- fixed pictogram and description event "when passing a player"
- added ingame button to enter pause/settings menu
- added button in main menu to open development roadmap
- enabled cloud diagnostics for automatic error and crash reporting
- improved multiplayer compatibility validation (matching versions)
- improved main menu controller support
- improved lobby controller support
- improved ingame controller support
- adjusted credits
Shenanigans update for 1 March 2023
Changelog 0.15.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
