 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shenanigans update for 1 March 2023

Changelog 0.15.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10649360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed pictogram and description event "when passing a player"
  • added ingame button to enter pause/settings menu
  • added button in main menu to open development roadmap
  • enabled cloud diagnostics for automatic error and crash reporting
  • improved multiplayer compatibility validation (matching versions)
  • improved main menu controller support
  • improved lobby controller support
  • improved ingame controller support
  • adjusted credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link