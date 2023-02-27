 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 27 February 2023

Update 0.01.04981

Update 0.01.04981:

  • Weapons from enemies now spawn with ammo in magazine.
  • Current weapon will no longer be switched when equipping new weapon.
  • Fixed bug where using a grenade while no weapons are equipped would break hand placement.

