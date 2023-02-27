Update 0.01.04981:
- Weapons from enemies now spawn with ammo in magazine.
- Current weapon will no longer be switched when equipping new weapon.
- Fixed bug where using a grenade while no weapons are equipped would break hand placement.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 0.01.04981:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update