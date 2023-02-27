-
Reworked how run character save files are named and loaded between areas. (This will either make things break more or less, hopefully the former. Will hotfix if latter.)
-
Added some generation checks to mitigate false walls generating on client players.
-
Gave Architect a pencil and a notepad.
-
Fixed Special Powder not giving Super Dynamite. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)
-
Fixed Archives Fountain not having invisible walls. (Reported by league of terraria.)
-
Fixed Bloodsmith stacks not displaying on client players. (Reported by PROTOTYPE0.)
Gatedelvers update for 27 February 2023
Run Saves & Fake Walls Fix Attempt Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update