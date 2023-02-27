 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 27 February 2023

Run Saves & Fake Walls Fix Attempt Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10649274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reworked how run character save files are named and loaded between areas. (This will either make things break more or less, hopefully the former. Will hotfix if latter.)

  • Added some generation checks to mitigate false walls generating on client players.

  • Gave Architect a pencil and a notepad.

  • Fixed Special Powder not giving Super Dynamite. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

  • Fixed Archives Fountain not having invisible walls. (Reported by league of terraria.)

  • Fixed Bloodsmith stacks not displaying on client players. (Reported by PROTOTYPE0.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1638441
