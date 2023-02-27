FEBRUARY UPDATE!

UPDATE PATCH NOTES!
Hello! It has been almost a month since the previous update! In this update, a lot of bugs have been fixed, along with the addition of new weapons, an update to the landscape, and improvements to the overall playability of the game.
Update Summary
- 15 New Weapons
- Changes to some regions to be more visually appealing and cohesive
- New Quests
- Bug fixes for some areas on the map, quests, and some dungeon instances.
- Improvements to the Melee System. (Bug fixes, new attack animations for some weapons; plus the addition of Parrying - Time your Blocks at the right moment to negate damage and potentially stun enemies briefly.)
- Balance changes to Classes and Enemies
- Players should now face the correct direction when entering a new zone
- Player camera can now be rotated around the player unless in combat
- Bug fix for the third story mission.
- Duelist should now use less stamina when using the starter weapon
- Guardian staff now charges quicker, however, deals less damage
- Fix an enemy that would not attack and some that would spawn in the floor
- Player level cap increased from 100 -> 150
- Forts will now go under attack less frequently
- Guardian 'Ember Burst' ability has been updated. After level 20, this ability now spawns a meteorite shower at the cast location. This now heals the player and companion for the duration of the shower.
- Some quests now offer weapons as rewards. (Hoping to implement more soon)
Thank you for playing and your patience as I continue to work to make Castle Daybreak a truly fun experience!
