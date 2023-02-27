 Skip to content

Castle: Daybreak update for 27 February 2023

FEBRUARY UPDATE!

Build 10649266 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello! It has been almost a month since the previous update! In this update, a lot of bugs have been fixed, along with the addition of new weapons, an update to the landscape, and improvements to the overall playability of the game.

Update Summary

  • 15 New Weapons
  • Changes to some regions to be more visually appealing and cohesive
  • New Quests
  • Bug fixes for some areas on the map, quests, and some dungeon instances.
  • Improvements to the Melee System. (Bug fixes, new attack animations for some weapons; plus the addition of Parrying - Time your Blocks at the right moment to negate damage and potentially stun enemies briefly.)
  • Balance changes to Classes and Enemies
  • Players should now face the correct direction when entering a new zone
  • Player camera can now be rotated around the player unless in combat
  • Bug fix for the third story mission.
  • Duelist should now use less stamina when using the starter weapon
  • Guardian staff now charges quicker, however, deals less damage
  • Fix an enemy that would not attack and some that would spawn in the floor
  • Player level cap increased from 100 -> 150
  • Forts will now go under attack less frequently
  • Guardian 'Ember Burst' ability has been updated. After level 20, this ability now spawns a meteorite shower at the cast location. This now heals the player and companion for the duration of the shower.
  • Some quests now offer weapons as rewards. (Hoping to implement more soon)

Thank you for playing and your patience as I continue to work to make Castle Daybreak a truly fun experience!

