FEBRUARY UPDATE!

Hello! It has been almost a month since the previous update! In this update, a lot of bugs have been fixed, along with the addition of new weapons, an update to the landscape, and improvements to the overall playability of the game.

15 New Weapons

Changes to some regions to be more visually appealing and cohesive

New Quests

Bug fixes for some areas on the map, quests, and some dungeon instances.

Improvements to the Melee System. (Bug fixes, new attack animations for some weapons; plus the addition of Parrying - Time your Blocks at the right moment to negate damage and potentially stun enemies briefly.)

Balance changes to Classes and Enemies

Players should now face the correct direction when entering a new zone

Player camera can now be rotated around the player unless in combat

Bug fix for the third story mission.

Duelist should now use less stamina when using the starter weapon

Guardian staff now charges quicker, however, deals less damage

Fix an enemy that would not attack and some that would spawn in the floor

Player level cap increased from 100 -> 150

Forts will now go under attack less frequently

Guardian 'Ember Burst' ability has been updated. After level 20, this ability now spawns a meteorite shower at the cast location. This now heals the player and companion for the duration of the shower.

Some quests now offer weapons as rewards. (Hoping to implement more soon)

Thank you for playing and your patience as I continue to work to make Castle Daybreak a truly fun experience!