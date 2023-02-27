Artifact v0.76.2 - Release and Changelog

+Added bg image for Archaeology lab

+Added Music and Sound Effects volume settings to the sound menu

Naming for savegames now properly saves the name of the save along with the saved file. i.e. No more blank save names

Fixed bug regarding use of Vitae Exchange on a husks' breasts

De-double-dicked Dr. Howard's male base lol

Brought out more detail in the home background image

Extended text shadow to links

Improved bootup fullscreen toggle visibility

*Fixed Dr. Howard's name changing to Sterling upon being assigned as broodmother