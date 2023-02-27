 Skip to content

Artifact update for 27 February 2023

Artifact v0.76.2 - Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10649245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Added bg image for Archaeology lab
+Added Music and Sound Effects volume settings to the sound menu
Naming for savegames now properly saves the name of the save along with the saved file. i.e. No more blank save names
Fixed bug regarding use of Vitae Exchange on a husks' breasts
De-double-dicked Dr. Howard's male base lol
Brought out more detail in the home background image
Extended text shadow to links
Improved bootup fullscreen toggle visibility
*Fixed Dr. Howard's name changing to Sterling upon being assigned as broodmother

