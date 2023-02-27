Announcing Pre-Reg Launch Rewards for Omega Strikers

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With just two months to go until the full launch of Omega Strikers, we want to humbly ask for your help in reaching our goal of 1 million pre-registered players.

As of the writing of this post, we’ve racked up 208,552 pre-registrations for Omega Strikers across platforms.

To add some stakes to our campaign for 1 million, today we’re announcing free rewards for all players if we hit certain milestones before the game launches globally on April 27th, 2023.

250,000 Pre-Regs: The new “Juliette Vibe” in-game emote

500,000 Pre-Regs: 15,000 Striker Coins

750,000 Pre-Regs: A cool water-blue Goal Explosion

1,000,000 Pre-Regs: The Back-to-School Ai.Mi Skin

All you have to do to help us reach our goals is pre-register or wishlist the game via our website or using the links for each platform below:

🎮 Pre-order on Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/omega-strikers-switch/

🍎 Pre-order on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/omega-strikers/id1582532342

🤖 Pre-reg on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.odysseyinteractive.omegastrikers

💻 Wishlist on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1869590/Omega_Strikers/

You can also track our progress toward our goal (updated daily!) on our website: https://www.odysseyinteractive.gg/omegastrikers

That’s all for today! We can’t wait to show you more of the work our team’s doing behind-the-scenes to make Omega Strikers bigger and better for full launch.

—The Odyssey Interactive Team