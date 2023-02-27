SMALL UPDATE / PATCH NOTES
- Balance changes
- Increased Feed the Wolf card gain to 4 from 3
- Ban of the Architect M loses Fleeting and now has no effect
- Increased Doltar’s companionship perk n°2 to 30 Guard from 20
- Increased Bargain’s HP gains to 15 from 10
- Decreased Plight’s damage to 80 from 90
- Increased Inertia Multiplier damage bonus to 8 from 6
- Tenet of Loyalty now has Anchor
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a stability issue
- Fixed a UI issue where cards with variants with no text weren’t properly displayed
- Fixed an occasional issue occurring with discard mechanics
