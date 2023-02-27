 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 27 February 2023

0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10649119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SMALL UPDATE / PATCH NOTES

  • Balance changes
  • Increased Feed the Wolf card gain to 4 from 3
  • Ban of the Architect M loses Fleeting and now has no effect
  • Increased Doltar’s companionship perk n°2 to 30 Guard from 20
  • Increased Bargain’s HP gains to 15 from 10
  • Decreased Plight’s damage to 80 from 90
  • Increased Inertia Multiplier damage bonus to 8 from 6
  • Tenet of Loyalty now has Anchor

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a stability issue
  • Fixed a UI issue where cards with variants with no text weren’t properly displayed
  • Fixed an occasional issue occurring with discard mechanics

