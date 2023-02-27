Update 1.0.1

Thank you for playing this game. We learned about the shortcomings of the game through the comment area, and made the following modifications
Improve MP growth of players and equipment affixes
Increase the recovery amount of MP potion
It is no longer necessary to confirm the use of potion during non-combat, and HP or MP potion cannot be used when HP or MP is full
When the total number of deaths exceeds 3, you can turn on the invincible mode in the settings
Other details optimization
Expected updates in the future:
Aircraft, convenient for players to jump on the floor
Equipment affixes adjustment (clearer meaning and visual effects, and effect adjustment)
Quick purchase (no need to click to confirm after opening)
(Open the invincible mode directly, depending on the player's willingness to pass quickly)
Changed files in this update