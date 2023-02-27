 Skip to content

Magic Tower & Maidens update for 27 February 2023

Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10649069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing this game. We learned about the shortcomings of the game through the comment area, and made the following modifications

  • Improve MP growth of players and equipment affixes

  • Increase the recovery amount of MP potion

  • It is no longer necessary to confirm the use of potion during non-combat, and HP or MP potion cannot be used when HP or MP is full

  • When the total number of deaths exceeds 3, you can turn on the invincible mode in the settings

  • Other details optimization

Expected updates in the future:

  • Aircraft, convenient for players to jump on the floor

  • Equipment affixes adjustment (clearer meaning and visual effects, and effect adjustment)

  • Quick purchase (no need to click to confirm after opening)

  • (Open the invincible mode directly, depending on the player's willingness to pass quickly)

Changed files in this update

