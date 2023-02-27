 Skip to content

Lab Chaos Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Final Updates for release 3/3

Share · View all patches · Build 10649010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added key binding for numkeyEnter
  • Added X button to preview and level success to show medal requirements, can also click on it with a mouse to see details.

Changed files in this update

