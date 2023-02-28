Gameplay Update

Disabled some functionality used by third-party tools:

Disabled the "record" command in matchmaking games. This was used to record, in realtime, a local demo that would contain information that wasn't intended to be visible to the client during a game. Demo recording is still enabled for local lobbies to enable SFM and community content creation.

Disabled a large number of console commands during matchmaking games that could be used to introspect client state. For example, "dota_lobby_debug", "cl_dota_ambient_tree_shake_cooldown", and "dev_simulate_gcdown" no longer function in these games, while "ping", "disconnect", and "dota_toggle_autoattack" still do.