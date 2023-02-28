 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 28 February 2023

Gameplay Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10648966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disabled some functionality used by third-party tools:

  • Disabled the "record" command in matchmaking games. This was used to record, in realtime, a local demo that would contain information that wasn't intended to be visible to the client during a game. Demo recording is still enabled for local lobbies to enable SFM and community content creation.

  • Disabled a large number of console commands during matchmaking games that could be used to introspect client state. For example, "dota_lobby_debug", "cl_dota_ambient_tree_shake_cooldown", and "dev_simulate_gcdown" no longer function in these games, while "ping", "disconnect", and "dota_toggle_autoattack" still do.

  • Player profiles can no longer be accessed in matchmaking during the pregame phase. They can still be accessed once the picking phase ends.

