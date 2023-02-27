- Doubled the survival time of a character without food and water, now it is 10 minutes for hunger and 13 minutes for water.
- Increased the overall brightness of day and night
- In the menu on the button "I" added the ability to manually change the time of day and weather.
- Removed from the options settings that are not currently implemented. Only the settings for graphics are working.
Polyturned update for 27 February 2023
Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update