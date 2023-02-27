 Skip to content

Polyturned update for 27 February 2023

Fixes

Build 10648950

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Doubled the survival time of a character without food and water, now it is 10 minutes for hunger and 13 minutes for water.
  • Increased the overall brightness of day and night
  • In the menu on the button "I" added the ability to manually change the time of day and weather.
  • Removed from the options settings that are not currently implemented. Only the settings for graphics are working.

