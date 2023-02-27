Oh look, a day one patch

Apologies for those trying to use the game on a controller - that was due to our inexperience with Steam technicalities behind the scenes. Should all be working now.

Also included is a fix for enemy spawns on widescreen and ultra-hires displays, so you can actually see what you're shooting now!

Finally, we've changed the firing effects for the default shard cannon. The new impact effects for it should make it a bit easier to tell when you're hitting enemies, but the loss of the tracer lines might mean it's no easier to aim.

Please let us know - the whole point of the early access is to get feedback for the game. Do you prefer the new or old style?