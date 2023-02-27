 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rat Chef update for 27 February 2023

Glitches

Share · View all patches · Build 10648732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have fixed:
-Fixed some glitches when you are cooking

Changed:
I have changed the color of the character

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link