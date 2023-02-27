 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Friends Adventure update for 27 February 2023

Intermediate Patch.

Share · View all patches · Build 10648595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The upgrade to Unity 2022 was not as smooth as I had anticipated. It broke a lot of stuff that "just worked". The more I play the game, the more things I find that bacame broken.

The most urgent was how the player reacts to hits and bounceback.
The other area that has been long needing a fix is when the player stomps the monster. The detection has been adjusted for this.

THe Achievement system is also a complete disaster. I have no clue how I had it working and then broke it.

I'm trying my best to make this game great so people will buy it and I can make even better games. It's a terribly painful cycle.

Changed files in this update

Animal Friends Adventure Content Depot 1051471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link