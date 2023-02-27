Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 35

A wall was added to Kinoko's Parry-mini-game.

Jakor

Repeating J.X to 5A can easily become an infinite combo against taller opponents, so we made the opponent fall over on J.X hits from 12hit or more.

Rogue, Azuma-robo

Fixed a bug where the demon type EX technique, which was supposed to be able to be used up to 7 times, could only be used 5 times in a single activation.

Natanee

Fixed a bug that also enabled grabbing in combos.

(e.g., "5A">"5AB")

Net Play

Fixed problem with music not playing during matches

Fixed a bug in the online lobby

Other minor fixes.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch 22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

Here is a video for reference.



If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.