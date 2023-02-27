Foundation Complete & Major 30% Sale

Hey Everyone,

Today we hit a major milestone – Stars Ends foundation is fully complete, all game modes working well, all the base content in place and vast majority of bugs and issues have been ironed out. We are ready to welcome new players into the game world.

With foundation finally complete we are very excited to enter next phase of post-launch development, with daily updates bringing new content, new vehicles, improving graphics and adding new gameplay mechanics like controlling capital ships and territorial warfare.

To celebrate this milestone we are starting Stars End first launch sale with 30% off running for the next couple of weeks, if you were on the fence about joining us on this journey - this is a perfect chance to take the plunge.

In addition we are wrapping up work on performance improvements on 4k, and better controller and Steamdeck support.

Please note that we also moved Singleplayer Online to the Play Online menu – it`s now listed as a server there.

As always - thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community and can t wait to drop non-stop new content as we continue to expand Stars End for years to come

We also just had released update 84, including the patch notes here: