Mischievous Monday #29

Welcome back wretched. :]

Firstly just a quick update on release plans since we're coming to the end of February. Current aim is to fully release this Boneraiser on March 9th. Managed to get a lot of the core bits and bobs that needed sorting out finished this week, and made some progress on the new game mode that will come in the full release too. Still a fair bit to finish and polish off in the new game mode though so the date isn't quite set in stone. Speaking of which here's a little sneak peak...

And now on with this weeks Mischievous...

Local Leaderboards now have separate leaderboards for each map and if it's a New Game Forever run. Previously it just had the one leaderboard for all the maps and NGF. Note this will reset your local leaderboard scores which can affect some meta (eg map unlocks).

All Gold Coin and Hero Soul meta are now instantly given as they are collected through the run (previously most coin/meta was only given upon game over).

King Gigald has had a bit of a makeover in New Game Forever. In NGF1 he resembles a skelly and his attacks have more powerful pink blessed forms, which are typically faster, home in more, do more damage, etc. In NGF2 he becomes demonised and has yellow super blessed attacks. These more powerful attacks are mixed in with the usual ones so can become a handful to deal with them all. It's not all bad news though as his health scaling in NGF has been reduced so his fights are quicker but more deadly.

Other Mausleum Awakening changes...

Slightly reduced the map difficulty Health scaling (so the later maps are a little easier).

Goblusious - Lost Relics: Added 3 of the more powerful relics that now need unlocking (felt like there was bit too few): Suffering Configuration, Meldum Serum, Occult Potion.

Goblusious - Giga Banishments: The icon has been changed so you can still see some of the normal item below (was a bit annoying having to hover over the icon to see what the item is).

Unsanctified Crypt map: There's now always an extra Phasmophobia special stage.

Necrotic Skirmishes changes...

Giga Banished boneraises/relics/spells now also won't show in this game mode.

The types of enemies that show up is now based on the current run Time so they are revealed in a more gradual fashion. Previously it was exponential so you tended to see the same enemies early on then the different types would all somewhat jump at you together later on.

Added the following rare meanies to the enemy spawn list: Bestial Boys, Werewolves, Pumpkin Haunts (+Big), Boo Haunts (+Big), Zombie Knights.

Necrotic Skirmishes map changes to give them more of a difference...

Sorrowful Sullenwoods: Has an increased chance of spawning Bestial Boys and Werewolves. The main elite will always be a Tree Giant.

Pumpkiny Patch: Has a greatly increased chance of spawning Pumpkin Haunts and Big Pumpkin Haunts.

Dungeon Catacomb: Has an increased chance of spawning Boo Haunts and Big Boo Haunts. The main elite will always be a Snake Wyrm.

Ravenous Ravine: Has an increased chance of spawning Bandits, Muggers, Ogres, and Boulder Ogres. The main elite is replaced with a wave of 5 Boulder Ogres.

Accursed Cathedral: Some regular Human meanies have a 50% chance of being cursed which affects their appearance and slightly randomises their stats. The main elite is replaced with a Shade High Wizard (which has reduced Health).

Royal Causeway: Has an increased chance of Fanatics.

Untended Townisle: Has an increased chance of Beggars and Beggar Bombers. The main elite is replaced with a large wave of Beggar Bombers.

Marshes of Madness: Has an increased chance of Zombie Knights. The main elite is replaced with a large wave of Zombie Knights.

Baronial Bastion: Has an increased chance of Custodians. The main elite is replaced with a wave of Custodians and the Bastion Gate opens which Human meanies will spawn from in future.

Unsanctified Crypt: Has an increased chance of Boo Haunts (+Big), Pumpkin Haunts (+Big), Ghost Watchers, and Ghost Summoners. Some regular Human meanies have a 66% chance of having a ghostly appearance. The main elite is replaced with a Shade Immortis Necarch (which has greatly reduced Health).

Doll Maker class changes...

He can now waxraise Bandits and Muggers who when duffing up Human meanies may drop gems and Gold Coins.

He can now waxraise Cannibals who when chomping on Human meanies may drop extra Bones, as well as Cannibal Shamans who when dancing Hastes his Cannibal friendos and boosts their Damage by +66%.

Other misc stuff...

Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.

The Run Stats (available in the Status Screen and Game Over screen) will now also show your current Coin/Soul meta and how much they've changed than run.

Beastiary: Added 10 meanies (Bestial Boy, Werewolf, Wizard Seer, Zombie Knight, Ghost Watcher Spirit/Soul, Ghost Summoner Spirit/Soul, Immortis Necarch Spirit/Soul).

Beastiary: When you reveal the full info of a meanie an unlock tip now pops up (eg usually when reaching 99 kills).

Creative Plaything: This mode will no longer update your Beastiary stats.

Ghostly Minions setting: Important minions will now always have a minimum alpha of either x1.5 or base 66% whichever is higher (eg healing minions or those that have a collision).

Treasure Chests: Gold Coin pickups now give +5 Coin Meta (instead of +1).

All Lightning based attacks (eg Rune Arc relic) can now target offscreen Bosses.

Shade Bosses now won't count as a death for the Beastiary Kill stat.

Big Bro Haunt meanies have been added which join the Bro Haunt special stage.

Non-bone pickups that fall into an unreachable place now have an extended suckage range (eg a Hero Soul dropping inside the Bastion gate).

All enemies now count as either Human or Beast (simplifies things a tad). The 2 Beastiary achievements related to Ghost/Holy have been removed.

Monument Haunt / Family Burial contraptions: The ghost haunts now comply with the Ghostly Minions transparency setting.

And bug fixes...

Fixed several incorrect texts related to the source text (eg missing text).

Cyclop Exile - Two-Eyed Soul meta: This wasn't unlocking correctly.

Raising a legion of over 999 minions in a single run would cause a crash.

Escape Menu: Selecting an option wouldn't create a sub-menu if you were using translated text.

New Game Forever: When starting a new loop your existing spells could be overridden by meta that gives random spells.

If you got a Boneraise level up on the same frame a stage ended then it wouldn't pause the stage music.

Necrotic Skirmishes: You could play maps you haven't yet unlocked.

Creative Plaything - Player Invincibility: This wasn't working for some types of enemy attacks.

Imp Contraptineer class: His Scrap count would partially obscure the Radio Music unlock icon.

Some enemies were counting as Human instead of Beast (eg Chompers).

House of Wax spell: Using it on Bowmen could cause a crash.

Crypt Hub - Piggy Bank: You could sell Hero Souls below 0. The Menu Confirm button tip was wrong.

Architect Mode: Deploying a contraption would cap your Gold Coin meta to 9999.

Big Fruitikeeni Bro minion: His Occult Health regen wasn't conforming with the usual slow down of regen when you have a lot of Occult Health.

Enjoy! :]