Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 27 February 2023

Patch Notes 2-27-23

  • Fixed a bug that caused a crash in one of the 4 storyline paths near the end of the game.

  • Fixed the Kingmaker achievement to register for people who spoke with the goddess before pulling the sword.

