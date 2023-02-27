-
Fixed a bug that caused a crash in one of the 4 storyline paths near the end of the game.
-
Fixed the Kingmaker achievement to register for people who spoke with the goddess before pulling the sword.
Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 27 February 2023
Patch Notes 2-27-23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update