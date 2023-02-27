- Fixed audio issue when starting a match
- Fixed Putin's wall launcher attack
- Fixed Putin's Hitbox and Collider
- Updated overall game visuals
- Updated combat UI
- Updated music
- Updated all the stages
- Optimizations
DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 27 February 2023
Patch 0.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update