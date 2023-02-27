 Skip to content

DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 27 February 2023

Patch 0.21

Patch 0.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed audio issue when starting a match
  • Fixed Putin's wall launcher attack
  • Fixed Putin's Hitbox and Collider
  • Updated overall game visuals
  • Updated combat UI
  • Updated music
  • Updated all the stages
  • Optimizations

