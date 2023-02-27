- Fixed weather type potentially getting stuck on season change
- Adjusted item name font size in inventory panels to match the bag panel
- Remodelled Naceba
- Improved the navigation surface in the randomly generated cave raids
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 27 February 2023
v0.151a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update