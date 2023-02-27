 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 27 February 2023

v0.151a

Build 10648394

  1. Fixed weather type potentially getting stuck on season change
  2. Adjusted item name font size in inventory panels to match the bag panel
  3. Remodelled Naceba
  4. Improved the navigation surface in the randomly generated cave raids

