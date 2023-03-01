v1.1 is out now!

Hello everyone! We hope the beginning of 2023 is turning out nicely for you. Here at Riff Studios, we have been working on two new updates for Coffee Shop Tycoon! With v1.1, we are addressing some of the top concerns and bugs you have encountered during your game play-through. We have been monitoring the forums and noticed some recurrent problems we wanted to fix.

Here is a list of the changes we are making:

Customers now complain about specific missing services. The "wifi" icon is no longer used as the "services" icon for customer thoughts. This will clear some confusion about the customers' expectations.

Adjustments to fix the problem of price volatility, old products now have a lower impact on price.

The objective for the teen demographic mission in Akihabara doesn't show a percentage anymore; instead, it will only show a checkbox. This percentage was confusing because it showed the percentage towards the goal of achieving 70% teen demographic rather than showing the "teen market percentage."

Fixed some crashes

Additionally, we also updated the Mac version as it was missing these two critical fixes from v1.0.1

Fixed a problem where the moon remained locked in early access saves even after completing the "Emerald City" missions.

Fixed a bug where the "Best Roast of the year" award wasn't not updating correctly.

We also wanted to share some news about the next content update! We hope that by now, you have been able to visit the moon and expand your coffee empire to the stars. If you have done so, you might notice that you don't have many sci-fi-looking items in your store, and we want to fix that!

For the next update, we will be releasing new furniture and decoration for your store, including a circular working station that will make all your customers question the origin of the universe. Here are some early renders of the new models. We are still working on finishing the list and texturing them.















Thanks again for playing Coffee Shop Tycoon. We are looking forward to sharing more exciting renders with you. Until then, we hope you have a great week and enjoy your coffee.

-The Riff Studios team