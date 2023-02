Just a little update to finally put the seasonal outfits bug to rest. Going forward, the outfit changes every 3 months.

Dec - Feb = Christmas Outfit

Mar - May = Leprechaun Outfit

Jun - Aug = Uncle Sam Outfit

Sep - Nov = Pumpkin Outfit

This shouldn't have broken anything else but if it did, let me know in the discussions and I'll get on it ASAP! Have a good day at school everyone!