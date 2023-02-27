 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 27 February 2023

0.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10648110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Alternative ending implemented (Don't get too hyped about this lol, it's very simple)
  • New Achievement
  • New Emblem : Laser Parry
  • New Health Crystal
  • 2 New Mindshrooms added to Corrupted Tunnels
  • Face in the Wall given dialogue
  • Changed one of the attacks the last boss does
  • Fixed a duplicate Mindshroom (The one recently added in Gold Mines)
  • Tweaked the 5th Lava Temple Astral Gate
  • Fixed two relics overlapping in Inventory
  • Fixed a bug where hitting parried projectiles they would fly at a slower speed
  • Fixed a Relic not showing up in inventory
  • Tweaks done to the ground bounce to make the boost more consistent
  • Ground Bouncing on walls vertically will slightly boost you higher up

