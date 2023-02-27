- Alternative ending implemented (Don't get too hyped about this lol, it's very simple)
- New Achievement
- New Emblem : Laser Parry
- New Health Crystal
- 2 New Mindshrooms added to Corrupted Tunnels
- Face in the Wall given dialogue
- Changed one of the attacks the last boss does
- Fixed a duplicate Mindshroom (The one recently added in Gold Mines)
- Tweaked the 5th Lava Temple Astral Gate
- Fixed two relics overlapping in Inventory
- Fixed a bug where hitting parried projectiles they would fly at a slower speed
- Fixed a Relic not showing up in inventory
- Tweaks done to the ground bounce to make the boost more consistent
- Ground Bouncing on walls vertically will slightly boost you higher up
Lone Fungus update for 27 February 2023
0.8.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
