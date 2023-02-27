[Beta] P&C HotFix: 270223

Size: 805.4 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed some nuns bugging dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Spookfest/Chillbite/Bloomgaze costumes given upon recruitment
ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame ending not making the Player leave the "Underwater" state
ːswirliesː Entering buildings mid-flight causing sprites to bug out
ːswirliesː Fixed some menus (Reign Menu, States Booklet...) causing bugs if opened during fights
ːswirliesː Fixed Bubbly Soap causing errors during the fight against Daimyo/Shogun monsters
ːswirliesː Reworked Bubbly Soap effect
ːswirliesː Fixed Nun Educator lacking collision
ːswirliesː Fixed Diana in the Rumbling Cave bugging the Battle HUD
ːswirliesː Fixed Tinhead Talker quest not showing the correct objectives / not being considered completed upon delivery
ːswirliesː Fixed Stone Knife brothel being available even if the Knight has depleted his Endurance for the day
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy font after leaving the Reing Menu and States Booklet
ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight remaining stuck inside the Tent when starting a NSFW event with no Endurance
Changed depots in beta branch