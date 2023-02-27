[Beta] P&C HotFix: 270223

Size: 805.4 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed some nuns bugging dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Spookfest/Chillbite/Bloomgaze costumes given upon recruitment

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame ending not making the Player leave the "Underwater" state

ːswirliesː Entering buildings mid-flight causing sprites to bug out

ːswirliesː Fixed some menus (Reign Menu, States Booklet...) causing bugs if opened during fights

ːswirliesː Fixed Bubbly Soap causing errors during the fight against Daimyo/Shogun monsters

ːswirliesː Reworked Bubbly Soap effect

ːswirliesː Fixed Nun Educator lacking collision

ːswirliesː Fixed Diana in the Rumbling Cave bugging the Battle HUD

ːswirliesː Fixed Tinhead Talker quest not showing the correct objectives / not being considered completed upon delivery

ːswirliesː Fixed Stone Knife brothel being available even if the Knight has depleted his Endurance for the day

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy font after leaving the Reing Menu and States Booklet

ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight remaining stuck inside the Tent when starting a NSFW event with no Endurance