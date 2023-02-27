Playtest Feb 2023 - Bug Fix#4

Hello,
Only a few hours left before we close the playtest, but we still have some energy left for an ultimate small patch to add something that many have noticed...
Fix:
- The fatal blow on a player end (as well as his animation) are played correctly before the victory/defeat popup arrives
- The circle indicating the active player appears after the end of the animation of the former active player
- When the player has no more dice the active circle should no longer appear
Don't forget to fill the feedback form!
Algost
