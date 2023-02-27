Playtest Feb 2023 - Bug Fix#4

Hello,

Only a few hours left before we close the playtest, but we still have some energy left for an ultimate small patch to add something that many have noticed...

Fix:

The fatal blow on a player end (as well as his animation) are played correctly before the victory/defeat popup arrives

The circle indicating the active player appears after the end of the animation of the former active player

When the player has no more dice the active circle should no longer appear

Don't forget to fill the feedback form!

Algost