Dice Of Olympus Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Playtest Feb 2023 - Bug Fix#4

Hello,

Only a few hours left before we close the playtest, but we still have some energy left for an ultimate small patch to add something that many have noticed...

Fix:

  • The fatal blow on a player end (as well as his animation) are played correctly before the victory/defeat popup arrives
  • The circle indicating the active player appears after the end of the animation of the former active player
  • When the player has no more dice the active circle should no longer appear

Don't forget to fill the feedback form!

Algost

