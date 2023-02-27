 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scrappage update for 27 February 2023

Day 2 Patch II

Share · View all patches · Build 10647861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed item pickup for second player in coop mode
  • force second player into boss area when boss fight started
    -> no more spectating, everybody has to fight! ;)
  • increased base resistance and hp of bosses

Changed files in this update

Depot 2281612
  • Loading history…
Depot 2281613
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link