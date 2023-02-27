20230228版本更新 Version update

1、添加游戏内容的英文翻译
- Add English translation of game content
【公告及更新预告】[Announcement and update notice]
抢先体验关卡终极boss【旱魃】正在紧张制作及调试当中
Take the lead to experience the ultimate boss [demon of drought], which is under intense production and commissioning
