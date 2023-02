Share · View all patches · Build 10647747 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 16:46:25 UTC by Wendy

This update brings 3 new game modes, in addition to the standard game mode:

😊 Casual - Unlimited lives

🙂 Standard - 3 lives, with extras

😬 Tough - 3 lives, but no extras!

😱 Hardcore - 1 live, tougher hazards!!

In addition, a whole bunch of bugs have been fixed, and the load/save system massively improved.

Next time: Steam achievements!