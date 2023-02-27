- UI improvements
- AI improvements
- Fix for unlocking the production queue after extracting units from a building
- Pre-battle unit deployment screen - added visualization of terrain obstacles and height differences preventing passage between two tiles
- Troops that are garrisons no longer disappear from the map, they are now positioned within a given building
- New unit skills
Clash II update for 27 February 2023
Update Notes For 27 Feb
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update