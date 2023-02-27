 Skip to content

Clash II update for 27 February 2023

Update Notes For 27 Feb

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI improvements
  • AI improvements
  • Fix for unlocking the production queue after extracting units from a building
  • Pre-battle unit deployment screen - added visualization of terrain obstacles and height differences preventing passage between two tiles
  • Troops that are garrisons no longer disappear from the map, they are now positioned within a given building
  • New unit skills

