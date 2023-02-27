 Skip to content

Tower Escape update for 27 February 2023

v1.9.8 - Hotfix

v1.9.8 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes a bug where dragging a minion with both mouse buttons simultaneously could be used to duplicate and combine minions infinitely (thanks Sifd!)

