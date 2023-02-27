Fixes a bug where dragging a minion with both mouse buttons simultaneously could be used to duplicate and combine minions infinitely (thanks Sifd!)
Tower Escape update for 27 February 2023
v1.9.8 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update