Regular Update Information v1.5.6 (2023/3/1)

Greeting! It's time to regular update. (v1.5.6)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Full-body graphics update for specific character

Changed the background of the event scene to be displayed naturally

Adjusted the growth rate of all classes and unique units

Added acceleration skill to all cavalry classes

The following effects have been added to the "Warcry" skill that can be used by all cavalry classes and some unique units :

Effect that continuously increases own hit points

Reduced hiring costs for the following Dragoon classes :

Royal Dragoon

Zamburak

Karakul Raider

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

