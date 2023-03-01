 Skip to content

ShemHaMephorash update for 1 March 2023

Regular Update Information v1.5.6 (2023/3/1)

Greeting! It's time to regular update. (v1.5.6)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Full-body graphics update for specific character

  • Changed the background of the event scene to be displayed naturally

  • Adjusted the growth rate of all classes and unique units

  • Added acceleration skill to all cavalry classes

  • The following effects have been added to the "Warcry" skill that can be used by all cavalry classes and some unique units :

  • Effect that continuously increases own hit points
  • Reduced hiring costs for the following Dragoon classes :
  • Royal Dragoon
  • Zamburak
  • Karakul Raider

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Changed files in this update

