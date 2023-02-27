 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 February 2023

0.608.1 - Ignition Sequence

Share · View all patches · Build 10647623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Z-Axial Pinch fusion torch now has an ignition cooldown. It can only draw enough power to attempt an ignition sequence five times per second. While this makes a worn-out drive behave more erratic, it also severely lowers the power requirements.
  • When starting a dive on the first few kilometres into the rings, you could end up with a trajectory outside the ring area, triggering immediate return. This didn't affect neither Hohmann transfers nor deeper dives.
  • Picking a target on the Dive Selection screen from your known locations will now always result in the best trajectory you could take towards it. This also prevents the interlunar propellant usage from jumping up or down significantly in subsequent selections of the same target, as rings rotate in relation to Enceladus.
  • The inclination of your initial trajectory is now visible on the dive target selection screen.
  • Updated translations.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link