Horde Hunters update for 27 February 2023

v. 0.3.4

27 February 2023

Hello. This is a bit of a maintenance mixed bag patch. Soon we'll have something a bit more juicier in the works.

General

  • Fire missions will mention the building on the event log
  • All XP gems that merge increase in size. Vanishing effect also added red and orange gems as it was missing
  • Game will pause when dying and having the Reanimated item
  • The power-up selection screen will show if the selected map has no use for said power-up
  • Road map is a bit wider mostly for performance reasons

Bugs

  • Potential crash with "Trying to set a surface target that does not exist"
  • Infinite supply of apples when buying wine with exactly 5 apples left
  • Mission timers run (on the event log only) during a boss fight
  • Shop discounts did not remain when toggling the freeze items button
  • Frequent Buyer Card does not shorten the current shop timer
  • Elites (including boss) may get deactivated if thrown outside the view area far enough during boss battle
  • Ending a run when having the Reanimated item brings you back to the game
  • Game may crash with "JSON parse error" if save files have become corrupt
  • Enemies may suddenly not spawn at all (potentially fixed)
  • Enemy flickering may still happen at times (potentially fixed)

