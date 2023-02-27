Hello. This is a bit of a maintenance mixed bag patch. Soon we'll have something a bit more juicier in the works.
General
- Fire missions will mention the building on the event log
- All XP gems that merge increase in size. Vanishing effect also added red and orange gems as it was missing
- Game will pause when dying and having the Reanimated item
- The power-up selection screen will show if the selected map has no use for said power-up
- Road map is a bit wider mostly for performance reasons
Bugs
- Potential crash with "Trying to set a surface target that does not exist"
- Infinite supply of apples when buying wine with exactly 5 apples left
- Mission timers run (on the event log only) during a boss fight
- Shop discounts did not remain when toggling the freeze items button
- Frequent Buyer Card does not shorten the current shop timer
- Elites (including boss) may get deactivated if thrown outside the view area far enough during boss battle
- Ending a run when having the Reanimated item brings you back to the game
- Game may crash with "JSON parse error" if save files have become corrupt
- Enemies may suddenly not spawn at all (potentially fixed)
- Enemy flickering may still happen at times (potentially fixed)
Changed files in this update