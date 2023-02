Share · View all patches · Build 10647493 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 16:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Just a bugfix for the Game Over error reported by Oliveira2198 and Blitzer_Fitzroy. Thanks!

Also, I posted a tutorial earlier today showing how to update your old savefile to solve the error when starting the game with the revised language system.

Take a look:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2939854095

Best,

Bone Collectors.