The Automonniversary!

When Automon was released, Earth was in a vaguely similar position as it is now. That is a reason for celebration.

This update has everything you wished for. New Automons! New character! Slight UI fiddling! More bugs! Open world multiplayer gameplay with crafting elements and a rich narrative!

Okay, one of those is a lie.

Regarding new Automons, I did my best to ensure the new abilities go beyond (+2% ATK) and break the rules of the game in an interesting way. One of them broke the rules so hard that, I'm not kidding, it took about 3 hours to even get its ability working correctly. Afterwards, new bugs surrounding this ability kept showing up daily. I'm sure you'll know which Automon this is when you see it. Or maybe not, because there are 3 more that took a good chunk of time to implement and polish.

1 new Automon elemental type!

10 new Automons! Or I guess 11 if you could that one ability... 12 if... Okay, I'll shut up now

1 new playable character

11 new Achievements

Automons:

Swole type added. Type bonus: +2/4/6% ATK buff when hit

Strong against: Rock, Steel, Ice. Weak against: Fire, Wind (you ever tried punching a bird?)

Resists Rock, Steel, Water. Weak to Fire, Poison

Strong against: Rock, Steel, Ice. Weak against: Fire, Wind (you ever tried punching a bird?) Resists Rock, Steel, Water. Weak to Fire, Poison 10 new Automons added: 5 commons, 3 uncommons, 1 rare, 1 ultra rare

Changes to existing Automons:

Ladybuff is now Wind/Swole, ability power from 5/10/15/20 to 4/6/8/10

Blamtern is now Water/Swole, ability power from 150/300/350/600 to 150/225/300/375

Frenmon is now Steel/Swole, ability power from 3/6/9/12 to 3/4.5/6/7.5

Angrus is now Fire/Swole, ability power from 33/66/100/133 to 30/45/60/75

Chadoom is now Electric/Swole

Punchic HP 70 -> 50

Meishowl SPD 130 -> 125

Mobird SPD 95 -> 90

Chilock DEF 150 -> 140

NOTE: Punchic and Butterage are not Swole because they were caught using steroids. Yes, this is canon.

Areas:

3 new areas added, 1 per regular difficulty tier

1 endless area added

Most areas got their Automons changed

Bosses:

New music track when fighting your past self, composed by MammothPlant!

Swole Boss and Champion added

Player-made Champion now has its character abilities (applies only to Creepypasta and Swole, since only they have in-combat abilities)

Characters:

"You but Swole" added: Take matters into your own hands, but your Automons come out in a random order. Unlocked by "Transform Adyel", whatever that means

Items:

Steak added (Swole type enabler)

Other:

-Rest and Release icons changed to make text more visible

-Updated Steel attack sound

-Ability timer bar looks less horrendous

-Fixed badge tooltips showing when dragging Automons over them

-Fixed û̶̟̄͑̈̀'s ability crashing the game

-Learned how to spell Ethereal

-Fixed HP-based abilities not updating when holder gains HP due to enemy death (using Fork for example)

If you find bugs, want me to add your epic OC Coldsteechu to the game or just want to call me names, you can contact me on Twitter, the Steam Community Discussions or if you're a real weirdo, Reddit

Get swole!