Infested Fortress Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 7

  • Cripple reduces movement speed by 25% on large creatures only
  • Wyverns now summon Harpies
  • Skill targeting and confirmation is now more clear
  • Can now target skills that require no target like defense skills on yourself
  • Show movement points on selected character's skill bar
  • Show effects on selected character's skill bar
  • Ranged characters now start off further away at the start of combat
  • Explain how to tank with a different character
  • Bows do more damage across the board
  • Slayer skills rebalanced a wee bit
  • Bug fixes and more balance changes

