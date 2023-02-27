- Cripple reduces movement speed by 25% on large creatures only
- Wyverns now summon Harpies
- Skill targeting and confirmation is now more clear
- Can now target skills that require no target like defense skills on yourself
- Show movement points on selected character's skill bar
- Show effects on selected character's skill bar
- Ranged characters now start off further away at the start of combat
- Explain how to tank with a different character
- Bows do more damage across the board
- Slayer skills rebalanced a wee bit
- Bug fixes and more balance changes
Infested Fortress Playtest update for 27 February 2023
Update Notes for Feb 7
