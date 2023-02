Release Notes - Update 1.4.26

Share · View all patches · Build 10647410 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 15:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

Things are getting a bit Egyptian with the new Venture Skin.

There are also more Circuits & Systems blocks to play around with in R&D Labs. Not only that but Boosters and Propellers now respond to circuit input.

New Skin:

Egyptian Venture Skin

New Blocks (R&D Only):

Reticule Research Black Wire

Reticule Research Yellow Wire

Reticule Research One Way Wire

Reticule Research Signal Extender

Reticule Research Input Value

Reticule Research Value Adder

Reticule Research Value Subtractor

Reticule Research Value Multiplier

Reticule Research Value Divider

Reticule Research Value Display

Reticule Research Value Equals

Reticule Research Value Greater Than

Reticule Research Value Less Than

Reticule Research Logic XOR

Reticule Research Variable Colour Pixel

Reticule Research Fixed Colour Pixel

Reticule Research Actuating Ramp

Reticule Research Stopwatch

Quality of Life Improvements:

Boosters and propellers now respond to circuit input.

Circuits & System and Reticule Research Steam workshop tags can now be set in-game

Translations have been updated for our Czech, Japanese and German friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: