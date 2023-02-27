Zeepkist v14 Update!!

Hey everyone!!!

Time for another regular sized update!!

Allow me to introduce to yoouuuu:

Zeepkist v14!!

New cosmetics!

At the heart of this update are 48 new cosmetics I've added!

Coupled with these are 12 new adventure levels for you all to hunt!! :D

New blocks!

There's also a couple of new blocks we're adding!

There's some off-grid blocks for people who like to work with special curves, there's some tube crossroads, and there's a new "Trasher" block that will remove dynamic objects from the track!

Changelog!

New Blocks

Trasher block

Tube crossroads

A bunch of off-grid blocks

1/8th sphere primitive

New Other Stuff

New intro scene load screen

4 new achievements for hardcore Zeepkisters

3 new cosmetics for Discord event winners

2 new chat emoji, "wisdom" and "ohno"

48 new adventure cosmetics

12 new adventure levels, G01-G09 and Y01-Y03

Cool new physics easter egg for advanced track builders 🤐

Fixes

Small update to text censor

Fixed bug where Free Play saved times where not all checkpoints were hit

Other

This update required a Server update so you might have had some connection issues when I launched the update!

Happy Zeepkisting!

That's all for now folks!!

I'm going to tinker with Zeepkist 2D some more now and then I should really get started on the sound update sometime hahaha

Something to note is that the sound update is going to be a big overhaul of the entire Zeepkist sound system, and is going to include loads of new sounds and sound effects. I expect it will take quite a while to develop and release that.

On top of that, with the sound update I'm planning to bump up Zeepkist's price! This is because at this point the amount of content and features in Zeepkist has grown immensely since the Early Access first hit shelves over 2 years ago! So if you don't have Zeepkist yet and want to get it for a cheap price, be sure to get it before the sound update hits!!

Happy Zeepkisting and enjoy the new update!!