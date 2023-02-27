new: Latin-American Spanish localization (thanks Diego Hernández!)

new: Ukrainian localization (thanks Lacki23!)

change: small update to the French localization (thanks Wok!)

change: small update to the Finnish localization (thanks Minilammas!)

On another note, Pawnbarian is now available at a discount in the Chess-like Rogue-like Bundle alongside The Ouroboros King, which released today. It's a very interesting take on the genre, and I'd say it has a bigger focus on the "chess" part than Pawnbarian - you get to feel more like a strategist guiding an army, and planning multiple moves ahead plays a bigger role. Check it out here.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30724/Chesslike_Roguelike_Bundle/

Cheers,

Jan