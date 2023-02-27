 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pawnbarian update for 27 February 2023

1.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10647103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new: Latin-American Spanish localization (thanks Diego Hernández!)
new: Ukrainian localization (thanks Lacki23!)
change: small update to the French localization (thanks Wok!)
change: small update to the Finnish localization (thanks Minilammas!)

On another note, Pawnbarian is now available at a discount in the Chess-like Rogue-like Bundle alongside The Ouroboros King, which released today. It's a very interesting take on the genre, and I'd say it has a bigger focus on the "chess" part than Pawnbarian - you get to feel more like a strategist guiding an army, and planning multiple moves ahead plays a bigger role. Check it out here.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30724/Chesslike_Roguelike_Bundle/
Visit j4nw.com for my twitter, discord, newsletter, and so on

Cheers,
Jan

Changed files in this update

Pawnbarian Windows Depot 1142082
  • Loading history…
Pawnbarian Linux Depot 1142083
  • Loading history…
Pawnbarian Mac Depot 1142084
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link