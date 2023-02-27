 Skip to content

PROJECT MAZE update for 27 February 2023

PROJECT MAZE v 0.9.5 RELEASE

Last things has been polished and now it's time for release!
All changes:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/659220/announcements/detail/3656396815338783840
https://steamcommunity.com/games/659220/announcements/detail/3655271359551930836
About new achievements here
And ofc
https://steamcommunity.com/games/659220/announcements/detail/3655271359547496065

