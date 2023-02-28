[February 28th (Tue) Update]

An update has been released for Limbus Company.

Please update your game on the respective platform.

※ The update is first being published to Steam and Android. We will notify you when version 1.0.1 begins distribution on iOS.

Date: February 28, 5 PM (KST) Adjustments

Fixed an issue with account integration (code generation and entry)

Fixed an issue where the "Weekly" tab could not be accessed on the Battle Pass missions menu

Other bug fixes and stability improvements

[February 28th (Tue) Server Update]

The update will be applied when you restart the game and download the patch.

Date: February 28, 5 PM (KST) Adjustments

Adjusted the difficulty of the battle in 2-18

Fixed an issue where the skill power of LCCB Rodion's 'Bludgeon' used incorrect values

Adjusted skill parameters for Mariachi Alegre and Mariachi Vivaz

[Update Gifts]

Contents: Decaextraction Ticket x1, 1300 Lunacy

These rewards will be available to claim via the in-game mailbox until March 3 (Fri) at 23:59 (KST).

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the frequent issues.

We will strive to resolve the remaining ones as soon as possible.