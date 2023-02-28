[February 28th (Tue) Update]
An update has been released for Limbus Company.
Please update your game on the respective platform.
※ The update is first being published to Steam and Android. We will notify you when version 1.0.1 begins distribution on iOS.
-
Date: February 28, 5 PM (KST)
-
Adjustments
- Fixed an issue with account integration (code generation and entry)
- Fixed an issue where the "Weekly" tab could not be accessed on the Battle Pass missions menu
- Other bug fixes and stability improvements
[February 28th (Tue) Server Update]
The update will be applied when you restart the game and download the patch.
-
Date: February 28, 5 PM (KST)
-
Adjustments
- Adjusted the difficulty of the battle in 2-18
- Fixed an issue where the skill power of LCCB Rodion's 'Bludgeon' used incorrect values
- Adjusted skill parameters for Mariachi Alegre and Mariachi Vivaz
[Update Gifts]
Contents: Decaextraction Ticket x1, 1300 Lunacy
These rewards will be available to claim via the in-game mailbox until March 3 (Fri) at 23:59 (KST).
We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the frequent issues.
We will strive to resolve the remaining ones as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update