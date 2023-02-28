 Skip to content

Limbus Company update for 28 February 2023

[February 28th (Tue) Update]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Limbus Company.
Please update your game on the respective platform.
※ The update is first being published to Steam and Android. We will notify you when version 1.0.1 begins distribution on iOS.

  1. Date: February 28, 5 PM (KST)

  2. Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue with account integration (code generation and entry)
  • Fixed an issue where the "Weekly" tab could not be accessed on the Battle Pass missions menu
  • Other bug fixes and stability improvements

[February 28th (Tue) Server Update]
The update will be applied when you restart the game and download the patch.

  1. Date: February 28, 5 PM (KST)

  2. Adjustments

  • Adjusted the difficulty of the battle in 2-18
  • Fixed an issue where the skill power of LCCB Rodion's 'Bludgeon' used incorrect values
  • Adjusted skill parameters for Mariachi Alegre and Mariachi Vivaz

[Update Gifts]
Contents: Decaextraction Ticket x1, 1300 Lunacy
These rewards will be available to claim via the in-game mailbox until March 3 (Fri) at 23:59 (KST).

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the frequent issues.
We will strive to resolve the remaining ones as soon as possible.

