GTFO update for 27 February 2023

Attention prisoners – ALT://Rundown 3.0 releases this week!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In just a couple of days the Warden will unlock a new alternative Rundown and although experienced prisoners will know what awaits them on the deeper expeditions, everything isn’t as you remember. Clear all of your weekend plans - ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel releases on Thursday the 2nd of March, 12:00 UTC.

In this Rundown, you must deliver the neonate acquired in Rundown 2.0 for the final steps in a mystifying process to create whatever is inside that HSU. You will also discover messages and logs from another prisoner called John Schaeffer, who appears to have broken his programming and is determined to discover why he’s in Garganta, and answer the question:

Who is the Warden?

