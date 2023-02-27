SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.1.1 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.1.1

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

The garbage collection system has been improved. We no longer expect crashes, especially in heavy interface operations.

AI ships have been optimized. We expect to prevent crashes in crowded space battles.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

• When warping for a side mission, I am unable to use my weapons after the warp is complete.

• I disembark from my ship for a hacking mission, but my jetpack does not work and my character remains suspended in mid-air.

• I am unable to establish an outpost in orbit of a planet in a system where I have already set up a capital station.

• Sometimes, a station I have established in a system duplicates itself.

• The Ammo Consume perk does not work after reloading the weapon.

• During the Constractor mission, I discovered that jumping directly to the corresponding star system through the stargate allowed me to bypass the step of arriving at the Trans-Ark Outpost in that star system.

• If I exit my ship during a battle and the ship I am fighting is destroyed by another allied ship, my ship gets destroyed.

• The mailbox inbox displays an incorrect number.

• The same side quest can be taken multiple times if the player talks to the heavy fighters (who provide quests) near the stargate or a station.

• Sometimes, while in a dungeon, an underwater effect is applied even though I am not underwater.

• Cargo Capacity is showing negative values

• I was able to enter the integration station through the doors when I landed at it during the operation.

• When the tactic map is closed, the fog is disrupted and the game becomes darker

• In The Constructor mission to rescue Wer-Sa, after the rescue, the warp drive is not activated and I can't attack.

•I get attacked by pirates during Sector Jump but the warp doesn't stop and I don't turn off the pirates' chat screen

•If I am knocked down by an enemy while reloading, the reload animation gets stuck.

•In the routes I set up in the same sector, sometimes it sends me back to the point where I started.

•After landing on the planet surface in the Karun mission, some enemies spawn inside the buildings, I cannot kill the enemy because I cannot break the doors and the mission does not progress.

•After talking to Molyax, the game crashes when I exit the ship.

•Even though I assigned MoMo as co-pilot, it does not interfere with the attacking drone-type enemies.

•If I have more than one of some consumable items in different tiers at the same time in my cargo, it reduces the stack from both of them in a single use.