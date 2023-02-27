SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.1.1 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.1.1
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
- The garbage collection system has been improved. We no longer expect crashes, especially in heavy interface operations.
- AI ships have been optimized. We expect to prevent crashes in crowded space battles.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
• When warping for a side mission, I am unable to use my weapons after the warp is complete.
• I disembark from my ship for a hacking mission, but my jetpack does not work and my character remains suspended in mid-air.
• I am unable to establish an outpost in orbit of a planet in a system where I have already set up a capital station.
• Sometimes, a station I have established in a system duplicates itself.
• The Ammo Consume perk does not work after reloading the weapon.
• During the Constractor mission, I discovered that jumping directly to the corresponding star system through the stargate allowed me to bypass the step of arriving at the Trans-Ark Outpost in that star system.
• If I exit my ship during a battle and the ship I am fighting is destroyed by another allied ship, my ship gets destroyed.
• The mailbox inbox displays an incorrect number.
• The same side quest can be taken multiple times if the player talks to the heavy fighters (who provide quests) near the stargate or a station.
• Sometimes, while in a dungeon, an underwater effect is applied even though I am not underwater.
• Cargo Capacity is showing negative values
• I was able to enter the integration station through the doors when I landed at it during the operation.
• When the tactic map is closed, the fog is disrupted and the game becomes darker
• In The Constructor mission to rescue Wer-Sa, after the rescue, the warp drive is not activated and I can't attack.
•I get attacked by pirates during Sector Jump but the warp doesn't stop and I don't turn off the pirates' chat screen
•If I am knocked down by an enemy while reloading, the reload animation gets stuck.
•In the routes I set up in the same sector, sometimes it sends me back to the point where I started.
•After landing on the planet surface in the Karun mission, some enemies spawn inside the buildings, I cannot kill the enemy because I cannot break the doors and the mission does not progress.
•After talking to Molyax, the game crashes when I exit the ship.
•Even though I assigned MoMo as co-pilot, it does not interfere with the attacking drone-type enemies.
•If I have more than one of some consumable items in different tiers at the same time in my cargo, it reduces the stack from both of them in a single use.
Changed files in this update