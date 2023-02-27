 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voor de kroon update for 27 February 2023

Building & Campaign update 27 February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10646874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This update adds the construction of buildings to settlement management, visual improvements to the campaign map and UX improvements.

Full Changelog

  • Create new settlement flag widget displaying important stats for player settlements
  • Left click now opens unit details, right click moves the unit
  • Add modifier to public order stat
  • Change some loading screen tips
  • Remove staff tab
  • Lower archer and crossbow melee attack damage
  • Fix custom faction only selectable once you have created one
  • Fix custom faction default color
  • Fix possessed player spawn position
  • Slightly increase distance player is allowed from formations
  • Building a port creates supply lines across water
  • Remove vague sector policies
  • Simplify sector income calculation
  • Make public order modifiers easy to understand and point based
  • Make food production easy to understand and directly related to the construction of farms
  • Settlements show important constructed buildings on map
  • Add more data to settlement UI
  • Make battle balance bar based on battle status instead of heraldry, show lose margin
  • Add coat of arms to faction decree target select
  • Add selectable color modes in gameplay settings: Colorful (Standard), cinematic and black and white
  • Refactor settlement upgrade logic to building based approach
  • Improve some sounds
  • Update tutorial scene with new assets
  • Fix a couple of locomotion animations playing too slowly
  • Fix player locomotion jitter when walking back
  • Merchants use new roads on campaign map
  • Add roads to campaign map
  • add new trees to campaign map
  • Fix defending catapult not fleeing when walls are breached
  • Add icons to supply lines indicating invasion routes
  • Prevent archers from moving during shooting
  • Fix two handed stance sword clipping player head
  • Improve crossbow locomotion animations
  • Improve stability of on foot animations for player
  • Lower player run speed on foot
  • Add small camera shake to player running
  • Tweak player input and camera
  • Change cursor when hovering over settlements
  • Add boundaries to limit player camera movement during campaign
  • Slightly increase unit attack distance
  • Player can now click all settlements
  • Settlements show supply lines when hovering over them
  • Change 'Player controlled' icon to green dot
  • Add new settlement icons for campaign map
  • Add new main theme music
  • Streamline all surcoat styles to lord
  • Implement multiple save slots for custom factions
  • Prevent possessed player from dismembering enemies with non fitting attacks
  • Add a small chance of injury that sends the unit crawling out of battle
  • Add more colors to custom faction screen
  • Fix gamemode checking game balance before battle start causing victories while in prebattle

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link