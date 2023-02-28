Mod Tools and Steam Workshop Support Out Now

Hello survivors!

We are elated to tell you that Mod Tools and Steam Workshop support is now available for Stranded: Alien Dawn! The newly released mod tools will allow you to create modifications to change up the features and mechanics of the game. All mods can be uploaded and downloaded via the Steam Workshop, making it easy for everyone to add and remove mods as needed.

Ever since Early Access launch, mod support has been greatly requested by the community and we are very happy to be able to add this to Stranded: Alien Dawn. The developers at Haemimont Games have also been creating several sample mods to demonstrate how mods can be structured, as well as official mods that you can download right away!

As always, we want to give a huge shoutout to everyone who's been sharing feedback and suggestions on our forums, on social media, or on our Discord server. We really couldn't do this without you! Please don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us as we continue through the Early Access period.

Mod Tools

The new mod tools are accessible via the game's Main Menu by going to "Mod Manager" and selecting "Mod Editor". You may even recognise the modding tools if you're familiar with creating mods for other Haemimont developed games. The tools, the sample mods, and documentation can all be found in the game's directory on your computer. Your installed mods can easily be enabled or disabled via the Mod Manager, for extra convenience!

Please remember to take before using mods, as we can't guarantee there won't be potential compatibility issues.

Sample Mods and Official Mods

The team at Haemimont have made several sample mods to help you get started with modding. These will serve as an introduction to how the mod editor works - you can tweak and change the samples around to create a new mod. Make new survivors, or change an existing survivor's skills and traits. You can even create new game rules, or change around the game's mechanics.

To get you started, Haemimont Games have created several official mods. You can download these from the Steam Workshop on Thursday 28 February:

Landing Pod Statue A new statue of the Landing Pod which will work as a Leisure and Relaxation device for your survivors

Meat Plant This new plant will grow raw red meat that your survivors can use in their cooking, or to feed hungry carnivorous pets

New Survivor: Chris "Jacko" Jackson A brand new survivor you can add to your group, this prepper has lived on the alien world for a number of years, perfecting his kills in Combat, Construction and Crafting - he's an excellent addition to any team

Blue Moss Expedition Discover the location of a new expedition containing a special Blue moss field - the plant can be brought back to your base and brewed into a pain relieving tea



We can't wait to see what sort of mods you create for Stranded: Alien Dawn using these new tools!

Join our livestream today at 15:00 GMT on the Frontier Twitch channel and the Stranded: Alien Dawn YouTube channel for a live look at the new mod tools and the official Haemimont mods.

Once again, we want to give a huge thank you to everyone in the Stranded: Alien Dawn community for all your support, feedback, suggestions, and bug reports. Don't forget to join the Stranded: Alien Dawn Discord and you'll never miss any news!

You can also follow the game on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or join the discussions on Steam and the Frontier Forums.

Now onto the update notes:

Key new features/content

Mod Tools** - **The Mod Editor is a powerful companion application that can be used to create, edit, develop and test mods. When they are ready to share, the Mod Editor can also be used to upload mods to the Steam Workshop.

- **The Mod Editor is a powerful companion application that can be used to create, edit, develop and test mods. When they are ready to share, the Mod Editor can also be used to upload mods to the Steam Workshop. Steam Workshop - Visit the Steam Workshop to see available Mods and subscribe to any that you want to try.

Survivors

Several adjustments to behaviour and activity priorities, including the following: Survivors now rescue other survivors with higher priority Eating and sleeping no longer cancel the survivor's queue of tasks, unless hunger is very high Survivors prioritise looking for relaxation more often and will relax for longer Survivors no longer deliver excessive resources to construction sites Surviviors will now prioritise other relaxation methods over 'Taking a walk' and 'Sitting' 'Taking a walk' now takes less time

Adjusted the effect of the intellect skill on field observation duration

Adjusted the effect of the crafting skill on tailoring speed

Increased duration of relaxation pleasures for survivor happiness by 8 hours

Added a new direct order to haul resources from a storage/device that is not allowed to store specific resources

The direct order for hauling can be executed, even if the target stockpile/storage device is reserved by another survivor

Increased duration of the "Survivor determination" happiness factor by 50%

Fleeing survivors will now attempt to hide in rooms

Added ability to enable survivors to fight back attackers instead of flee when undrafted. This can be found in the 'restrictions' tab for each survivor

Building/Construction & Devices

Enabled the placement of Fence gates and fortification gates on floors

Enabled placement of traps on floors that have flooring tiles

Fire from the Flamethrowers lights up the nearby area so 'miss (too dark)' no longer occurs if the applicable target is engulfed in flames

The beams from orbital antennas now all lock-on to the same target

[/b]Decreased wardrobe storage space from 25 to 15 and Large wardrobe storage space from 50 to 30[b]

Animals, Taming & Training

Increased duration of the Pacified health condition from 9-12 hours to 15 hours

Stunned animals are no longer a valid target for healing

Gujos and Tecatlis are less aggressive and now set out to hunt and kill just a single target when hungry

Decreased number of insects in each attack waves. Fewer but stronger units are now spawned

Halved the amount of food that animals consume on daily basis

Training animals now increases their critical hit chance and rate of attack

Dogs are now able to reproduce, regardless of breed

Shrieker broodmothers are now able to reproduce with male Shriekers

Newborn tamed animals do not become significantly larger than their wild versions when fully grown

Newborn animals are now taken into account for the "The master of the herd" achievement

Research & Resources

Observing chew root now unlocks the ability to research chew root oil. This in-turn enables vegetable oil to be extracted from chew root via an oil press

Soil quality is now assessed over a larger area, taking into account the size of each specific plant type

Quality Of Life & GUI

Added the ability to reconstruct structures so that the material used can be changed. This is now available as an option instead of fully deconstructing and building a replacement

Added the ability to mirror tasks set to be completed at Campfires and Production devices to another device of the same type. To do this, select the device that you wish to mirror tasks to, select Mirror, and then select the device that you wish to mirror tasks from

Assigned key 8 as shortcut to display the "Tamed animals" GUI

The overlay/highlight for tamed animals no longer attaches the species icon to each tamed animal, and instead just outlines them

Added specific build menu icons for the different beds

Miscellaneous