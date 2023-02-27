Update 1.4.8 Now Live!

Greetings, rulers of Mesopotamia!
Update 1.4.8 (27.2.2023) is now live.
1.4.8 (27.2.2023)
- fixed possible minimap unintentional interaction
- added Stats Adviser checkbox to enable/disable barracks consumption
- added goods name tooltips to work building UI goods selection window
- added goods name tooltips to game top bar
- various localization fixes and improvements
- The Adventures of Sargon DLC is now completely translated to Spanish
Don’t forget to reach us on Facebook, Twitter,
Reddit, Instagram, and join our Discord server!
Till next time!
Changed files in this update