Dive deeper – ALT://Rundown 3.0 out now!

In ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel, you must deliver the neonate for neural imprinting, the final steps in a mystifying process to create whatever is inside that HSU. You will also discover messages and logs from another prisoner called John Schaeffer, who appears to have broken his programming and is determined to discover why he’s in Garganta, and answer the question: who is the Warden?
Patch Notes
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
- Added ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel with 7 Expeditions
WEAPON CHANGES
Added
- Rifleo
- Burst Cannon
- HEL Gun
- HEL Rifle
Changed
Sniper Sentry
- Slightly increased fire delay
- Increased start delay
- Reduced max ammo Shotgun sentry
- Increased ammo
- Switched aim mode to always fire towards the enemy
