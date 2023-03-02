 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GTFO update for 2 March 2023

Dive deeper – ALT://Rundown 3.0 out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10646725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel, you must deliver the neonate for neural imprinting, the final steps in a mystifying process to create whatever is inside that HSU. You will also discover messages and logs from another prisoner called John Schaeffer, who appears to have broken his programming and is determined to discover why he’s in Garganta, and answer the question: who is the Warden?

Patch Notes

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
  • Added ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel with 7 Expeditions
WEAPON CHANGES

Added

  • Rifleo
  • Burst Cannon
  • HEL Gun
  • HEL Rifle

Changed
Sniper Sentry

  • Slightly increased fire delay
  • Increased start delay
  • Reduced max ammo Shotgun sentry
  • Increased ammo
  • Switched aim mode to always fire towards the enemy

Changed files in this update

Project Cell Content Depot 493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link