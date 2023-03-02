Dive deeper – ALT://Rundown 3.0 out now!

In ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel, you must deliver the neonate for neural imprinting, the final steps in a mystifying process to create whatever is inside that HSU. You will also discover messages and logs from another prisoner called John Schaeffer, who appears to have broken his programming and is determined to discover why he’s in Garganta, and answer the question: who is the Warden?

Patch Notes

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Added ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel with 7 Expeditions

WEAPON CHANGES

Added

Rifleo

Burst Cannon

HEL Gun

HEL Rifle

Changed

Sniper Sentry